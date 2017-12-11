Sad Last Days: Shocking Video Of Eric Bolling Son’s Wild Party Before SWAT Standoff

Eric Bolling‘s troubled son led a dangerous party lifestyle in the months before his tragic overdose death — and now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal secret video taken of a wild night that led to a police standoff.

In footage confiscated by Colorado’s Boulder Police Department and obtained by Radar, Eric Chase, then 19, and his college roommate fought over the celebrity son’s allegedly drug-fueled party in their apartment in the early hours of July 7, 2017.

“Get the f**k out of my house!” a sleepy Josh Mackin, 21, screamed at a packed room of partiers and liquor bottles.

Bolling Jr, with a beer can in his hand, responded “we are just chilling.”

“Just chilling? F**king there is a party going on!” Mackin responded.

One male partygoer appeared to snort a substance off a plate on the kitchen counter.

With a slurred voice, Bolling then begged his roommate for a group of girls to stay: “Can these girls stay for two seconds? They will be in my room.”

Mackin insisted everyone leave. But sadly, the drama didn’t stop there.

As Radar first reported, a fellow University of Colorado student — whom Radar has chosen not to name — told police later that night that a drugged-up Bolling and six of his friends held him hostage and threatened him with guns. A SWAT team eventually forced Bolling and his pals to surrender.

In an interview with cops, Mackin said Bolling “was staying up to all hours, even into the morning, partying.” He added he once witnessed someone bring “a huge rock of cocaine” into the house.

Though cops said he seemed to be under the influence of drugs, Bolling denied having cocaine in his home. He also denied anyone was held at gunpoint.

The teen was never charged with a crime in the incident.

Just two months later, Bolling died from “mixed drug intoxication” after a night of ingesting cocaine and opiates.

His famous father, 54, — who was sacked from his Fox anchor position for allegedly sending lewd messages to several women —spoke out against opiate addiction following the autopsy results.

“Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” he tweeted. “Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

