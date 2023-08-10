Police Body Cam Captures Trump Advisor Boris Epshteyn's Arrest After Allegedly Groping 2 Women at Scottsdale Club

She claimed the Soprano-like man was "touching" her and her sister "all night."

"He’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and just making her super uncomfortable," the female told the office.

The woman also claimed that Epshteyn was "touching [my sister’s] chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch," which caused her to shout, "Stay away from my f------ sister!"