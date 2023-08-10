Police Body Cam Captures Trump Advisor Boris Epshteyn's Arrest After Allegedly Groping 2 Women at Scottsdale Club
Shocking body camera footage captured police arresting Boris Epshteyn, a senior advisor to ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Epshteyn was placed in handcuffs after he was accused of repeatedly groping two women at a Scottsdale, Arizona, club.
Body camera footage revealed the 2021 arrest of Epshteyn, who had previous similar offenses in the state that dated back to 2014, reported the Arizona Republic.
In the clip, an officer was speaking to a 27-year-old woman whose face was blurred for privacy. The woman alleged repeated, non-consensual advances from a "Tony Soprano-looking dude."
She claimed the Soprano-like man was "touching" her and her sister "all night."
"He’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and just making her super uncomfortable," the female told the office.
The woman also claimed that Epshteyn was "touching [my sister’s] chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch," which caused her to shout, "Stay away from my f------ sister!"
Despite the woman calling out Epshteyn's alleged behavior by making it clear that they weren't interested, Epshteyn reportedly persisted, allegedly "pulling her into his crotch."
The footage pivoted from the woman's account to officers interviewing Epshteyn. The cops instructed Trump's former advisor to sit on the curb outside of the club as they explained he was being detained for allegedly groping two women — allegations he denied.
Officers continued to remind Epshteyn that he needed to remain seated as the advisor continued to stand up. Later, Epshteyn was read his Miranda rights. The clip concluded with Epshteyn being arrested for "disorderly conduct" and he was escorted to a police van.
The incident raised eyebrows after the woman's claim of complete dismissal by Epshteyn eerily mirrored Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape remarks about being able to "grab" women whenever he wanted because he was a celebrity.
In May, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused the Republican candidate of sexual assault at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the late 90s.