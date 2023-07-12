‘I Didn’t Rape Her’: Donald Trump Has Early Morning Meltdown After Losing Immunity From DOJ in $10 Million Battle With E Jean Carroll

Donald Trump unleashed on the Department of Justice after the agency reversed course and decided the ex-president did not deserve immunity in the civil lawsuit with writer E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, it was revealed the DOJ has informed Trump that “the Department has determined that it lacks adequate evidence” to determine Trump was acting as a government employee when he “denied sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll and made the other statements regarding Ms. Carroll that she has challenged in this action.”