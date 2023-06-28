Donald Trump countersued his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, claiming she "spitefully" defamed him in a television interview after he was found liable for her sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump's attorneys filed the suit on Tuesday, more than one month after the verdict, which found him liable for sexually abusing the author in a Manhattan department store in the '90s. The jury did not, however, find Trump liable for her alleged rape.