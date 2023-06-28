Donald Trump Sues Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, Claims She 'Spitefully' Attacked His Reputation in TV Interview
Donald Trump countersued his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, claiming she "spitefully" defamed him in a television interview after he was found liable for her sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's attorneys filed the suit on Tuesday, more than one month after the verdict, which found him liable for sexually abusing the author in a Manhattan department store in the '90s. The jury did not, however, find Trump liable for her alleged rape.
The ex-president denied he assaulted Carroll, saying publically that "this woman is not my type." He also denied defaming her, claiming he was telling the truth about her accusations.
Despite his denial, Trump was found guilty of defaming Carroll after he called the allegations against him a “hoax” and “con job.”
While he was not found liable for her alleged rape, Carroll charged forward with the claim on national television.
One day after the verdict, she appeared on CNN and asked how she felt about the ex-president not being found liable for rape, to which Carroll responded: “Well, I just immediately (said) in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”
Trump said her comments were contrary to the jury's verdict and, thus, defamatory. In the court documents, the businessman-turned-politician claimed Carroll acted "with actual malice and ill will with an intent to significantly and spitefully harm and attack" his reputation.
He demands she retracts her statements — and he wants her to pay.
Trump is not only seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for her comments, but he wants reimbursements for his legal fees "and any further relief" the court deems necessary.
Carroll's attorney, Robbie Kaplan, released a statement shortly after the countersuit made headlines.
According to Kaplan, Trump's lawsuit is "nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E Jean Carroll." He also charged that the accusations in the former commander-in-chief's counterclaim "were made outside of New York's one-year statute of limitations."
Carroll's attorney ended his statement with a warning for the ex-president: "But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming very soon."