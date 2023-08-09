FBI Whistleblower Claims Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Investigations Were Suppressed by Superiors

According to Business Insider, the whistleblower, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, served the FBI for 14 years. His employment included assignments focused on Russian counterintelligence.

In the whistleblower's 22-page complaint, the veteran agent accused his bosses of interfering with his work after months of investigating Giuliani and the Trump administration.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.