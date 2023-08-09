FBI Whistleblower Claims Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Investigations Were Suppressed by Superiors
A longtime FBI employee claimed his superiors suppressed investigations into Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The whistleblower alleged that he was directed by his boss to halt an investigation into Giuliani and was ordered to stop all communication with sources who reported corruption by Trump associates.
According to Business Insider, the whistleblower, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, served the FBI for 14 years. His employment included assignments focused on Russian counterintelligence.
In the whistleblower's 22-page complaint, the veteran agent accused his bosses of interfering with his work after months of investigating Giuliani and the Trump administration.
The whistleblower claimed he had a "performance" review meeting in August 2022 with three FBI supervisors. Despite previous marks of "excellent" and "outstanding" work, the meeting was allegedly called to discuss ways to improve "performance issues and concerns."
The complaint stated he was given direction at the meeting strictly prohibiting any intelligence filings on Giuliani and Trump associates. This was reportedly followed by months of "persistent efforts" to muddy his work.
The agent called the alleged order "a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering," which aimed to shield accountability from "certain politically active figures and possibly also FBI agents" with ties to Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs.
The complaint further specified the orders related to "anyone in the [Trump] White House and any former or current associates of President Trump."
The document was initially prepared for Senate Judiciary Committee staff but was leaked and subsequently shared in a Substack newsletter in July. The whistleblower explained to the outlet that he intended to bring the issue forward due to a desire to improve the agency, which he described as "essential, as imperfect as it is."
The FBI veteran additionally noted the agency's power to hold "policymakers accountable, whether they're on the left or the right."
"This is a decision point," the whistleblower said. "Are we going to do public corruption or not?"
Given the nature of his allegations, the longtime agent was seeking whistleblower protections from Congress. His attorney, Scott Harlan, commented on the request.
"It's highly unfortunate that this statement wound up being leaked and published," Harlan said of the Substack newsletter. "We're in the preliminary stages of a confidential process. I'm unable to make any other comment."