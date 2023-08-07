Trump Legal Woes Worsen: Ex-Prez's Deposition From E. Jean Carroll Case CAN Be Handed Over to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Rules
A judge ruled this week that Donald Trump’s deposition from accuser E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him can be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come weeks after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, the judge overseeing the case – Judge Lewis Kaplan – ruled on Monday that Trump’s deposition can be provided to Manhattan DA Bragg.
Judge Kaplan ruled that Carroll’s lawyers can provide Bragg with a videotape and transcript of Trump’s deposition, which the Manhattan DA will likely use in his Stormy Daniels hush money case against the embattled ex-president.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted by Bragg’s office in March in connection to a number of hush money payments the former president allegedly made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges during his arraignment hearing in April.
The embattled ex-president has since received two additional indictments: one in connection to his alleged possession of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021 and another connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Judge Kaplan also dismissed Trump’s defamation counterclaim against Carroll on Monday.
Trump countersued Carroll in May after he was ordered to pay his accuser $5 million.
The judge ruled this week that Carroll’s claims that Trump raped her were “substantially true” because the jury in the case found that the former president “digitally penetrated” Carroll more than 20 years ago.
“Now that the court has denied Trump’s motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her,” Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement on Monday.
“She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the [next defamation] trial, which is scheduled to begin on January 15,” Carroll’s lawyer added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s deposition from the Carroll case includes a discussion on the former president’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he seemingly admitted to sexually groping women without their consent.
Trump also suggested that he could get away with such behavior because he was a “star.”
“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” Trump said during his deposition. “Well, that’s what — if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true.”
“Unfortunately, or fortunately,” he added at the time.
Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels case is currently scheduled to start on March 25, 2024.
