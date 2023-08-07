Trump Legal Woes Worsen: Ex-Prez's Deposition From E. Jean Carroll Case CAN Be Handed Over to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Rules

A judge ruled this week that Donald Trump’s deposition from accuser E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him can be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come weeks after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, the judge overseeing the case – Judge Lewis Kaplan – ruled on Monday that Trump’s deposition can be provided to Manhattan DA Bragg.