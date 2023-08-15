Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments in Donald Trump's Election Interference Probe
After weeks of rumors, a Fulton County Grand Jury voted to return 10 indictments related to DA Fani Willis' probe into an alleged 2020 election interference scheme by ex-president Donald Trump and associates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
None of the names, including Trump, have been revealed to the public as of this post.
Monday's indictment would be the latest and fourth overall for the embattled Republican 2024 frontrunner, who received his second indictment from DOJ special counsel Jack Smith just two weeks ago.
The grand jury vote marked the end of Willis' multi-year investigation into the alleged criminal acts.
Trump was accused of illegally meddling in the state's election result through a variety of tactics, including fake electors and asking a state official to "find" votes in his favor in an alleged attempt to reclaim Biden's win as his own.
Unlike Smith's indictment on alleged efforts by Trump and six "co-conspirators" to overturn the 2020 election, Willis' indictment was rumored to include RICO charges against the ex-president and associates.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) was enacted as part of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970. For defendants facing RICO charges, sentences are usually 20 years behind bars and up to a $25,000 court fine.
The grand jury in Georgia heard testimony from witnesses before they voted to bring charges in Willis' investigation.
Former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and journalist George Chidi were summoned to the federal courthouse a day earlier than previously expected. This move was noticed by Trump, who issued a fury of angry posts against the witnesses and Willis on Truth Social. In his signature all-caps style, Trump insisted that he "did not tamper with the election."
Without acknowledging Trump's attacks, Duncan, a Republican, issued his own statement and confirmed over the weekend that he testified before the grand jury in a tweet.
"I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," the former lieutenant governor said. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."