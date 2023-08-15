Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments in Donald Trump's Election Interference Probe

After weeks of rumors, a Fulton County Grand Jury voted to return 10 indictments related to DA Fani Willis' probe into an alleged 2020 election interference scheme by ex-president Donald Trump and associates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

None of the names, including Trump, have been revealed to the public as of this post.

Monday's indictment would be the latest and fourth overall for the embattled Republican 2024 frontrunner, who received his second indictment from DOJ special counsel Jack Smith just two weeks ago.