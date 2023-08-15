Your tip
‘Book of Lies’: Angry Rudy Giuliani Blasts Indictment Charging Him With Racketeering, Labels Fanni Willis & Team ‘Real Criminals’

By:

Aug. 15 2023, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Donald Trumps close friend Rudy Giuliani unleashed on Georgia prosecutors’ after they hit him and 18 others with criminal charges over their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s election results, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former mayor of New York said the case brought was, “an affront to American democracy.” He also called Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her team the “real criminals.”

Giuliani faces 13 felony counts including charges he attempted to intimidate two Georgia poll workers.

He said the indictment, the fourth for Trump, “'does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.”

He described it as, “'just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.”

“The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly,” he added.

The 41-count indictment accused Trump of conspiring with his associates to convince Georgia officials to cheat for him.

At a press conference, Willis said the indictment alleged “violations of Georgia law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the election in this state.”

Hours before the indictment was returned by the Grand Jury, Trump melted down on social media.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
He wrote, “I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

He continued, “NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump added, “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J."

