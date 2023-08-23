‘I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED’: Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Trashing ‘Fools & Cowards’ Ahead of Georgia Arrest
Donald Trump unleashed an all-caps rant this morning as he prepares himself to surrender tomorrow in his Georgia criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his emotions. He started off by telling his followers, “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”
An hour later, Trump wasn’t done speaking to his base. He added, “For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, “Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,” they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!”
Trump then reminded his supporters, “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. “SPARKS WILL FLY.” ENJOY!”
Earlier this week, Trump confirmed he would be in Georgia this week to turn himself in but scoffed at the DA’s demand for a $200k bond.
- Ringleader: Mike Pence Advisor Claims Mark Meadows Was 'Central' to Plot to Overturn 2020 Election Results
- Donald Trump At War With Melania Over Son Barron Ultimatum: Ex-President Believes ‘It’s Time for his Son to … get Involved in his Public Life’
- Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump and His Son — After Melania Accused Her Husband of Using Barron as Political Pawn
“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” he wrote. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again.”
He continued, “Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see,” he wrote. “Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial - I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As part of the indictment, Trump was charged with 13 felony counts, including: violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.