‘I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED’: Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Trashing ‘Fools & Cowards’ Ahead of Georgia Arrest

Donald Trump unleashed an all-caps rant this morning as he prepares himself to surrender tomorrow in his Georgia criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his emotions. He started off by telling his followers, “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”