Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED’: Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Trashing ‘Fools & Cowards’ Ahead of Georgia Arrest

donald trump rant ahead of georgia arrest
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump unleashed an all-caps rant this morning as he prepares himself to surrender tomorrow in his Georgia criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his emotions. He started off by telling his followers, “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks fox news orange chin photo
Source: MEGA

An hour later, Trump wasn’t done speaking to his base. He added, “For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, “Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,” they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rant ahead of georgia arrest
Source: MEGA

Trump then reminded his supporters, “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. “SPARKS WILL FLY.” ENJOY!”

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed he would be in Georgia this week to turn himself in but scoffed at the DA’s demand for a $200k bond.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rant ahead of georgia arrest
Source: MEGA

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” he wrote. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again.”

He continued, “Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see,” he wrote. “Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial - I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As part of the indictment, Trump was charged with 13 felony counts, including: violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.