Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump and His Son — After Melania Accused Her Husband of Using Barron as Political Pawn
A woman from Chicago was arrested by the Secret Service this week after she allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as Trump prepares to be arrested in Georgia on Thursday, a 41-year-old woman named Tracy Fiorenza allegedly threatened to “shoot” the ex-president and his teenage son “in the face” in an email dated May 21, 2023.
“I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get," Fiorenza allegedly wrote according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Florida.
"I am going to slam a bullet in Barron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!" the 41-year-old suspect added in another email.
CBS News reported that Fiorenza allegedly made the threats against ex-President Trump and his son in a series of emails sent to the headmaster of a Palm Beach, Florida school in May.
Secret Service agents interviewed Fiorenza about the matter on June 14, at which point she reportedly admitted that she wrote the threatening emails from her home in Illinois.
The suspect appeared in a Chicago federal court on Monday and is expected to be transferred to Florida where the charges against her were filed. A detention hearing is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Fiorenza’s arrest came just days after a woman from Texas was arrested after she allegedly left a threatening voicemail on the office phone of federal Judge Tayna Chutkan.
Judge Chutkan is currently overseeing Trump’s prosecution in Washington, D.C. connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the threat against Trump and his 17-year-old son’s lives came just after Melania Trump warned her ex-president husband to leave Barron out of his politics.
Sources close to the former first lady revealed that Melania threatened to leave Trump if he continued to use Barron as a “political pawn.”
“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father,” one source spilled this week.
“He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it,” the Melania insider continued. “There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”
Melania reportedly threatened to leave Trump after the former president dragged Barron into his 2024 presidential campaign.
“In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!” Trump’s campaign team quipped in a social media post that featured a photo of Barron standing behind a podium.
“His mounting troubles have already dinged his relationship with daughter Ivanka,” another source close to the Trump family spilled. “Now Melania is so upset with Donald for shoving Barron into the middle of the campaign it may cost him his youngest son, too.”