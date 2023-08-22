Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump and His Son — After Melania Accused Her Husband of Using Barron as Political Pawn

A woman from Chicago was arrested by the Secret Service this week after she allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come as Trump prepares to be arrested in Georgia on Thursday, a 41-year-old woman named Tracy Fiorenza allegedly threatened to “shoot” the ex-president and his teenage son “in the face” in an email dated May 21, 2023.