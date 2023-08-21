Revealed: Donald Trump's Georgia Bail Set at $200k Ahead of Surrender in Fulton County

Lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Jennifer Little were seen entering the courthouse around 2:10 ET this afternoon. Several co-defendants in the racketeering case have also agreed to the terms of their bond agreements, according to reports.

"The Defendant [Trump] shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," an order signed by Judge Scott McAfee read. "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual."

Trump previously blasted Willis in a TruthSocial post while singing the praises of Georgia State Senator Colton Moore.