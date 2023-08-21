Revealed: Donald Trump's Georgia Bail Set at $200k Ahead of Surrender in Fulton County
Former president Donald Trump vowed he won't intimidate witnesses as part of his Georgia bail agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His bond is set at $200,000 after members of his legal team met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis today to settle the details of his surrender. Law enforcement officials expect Trump to turn himself in no earlier than Thursday.
Lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Jennifer Little were seen entering the courthouse around 2:10 ET this afternoon. Several co-defendants in the racketeering case have also agreed to the terms of their bond agreements, according to reports.
"The Defendant [Trump] shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," an order signed by Judge Scott McAfee read. "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual."
Trump previously blasted Willis in a TruthSocial post while singing the praises of Georgia State Senator Colton Moore.
"Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself," Trump wrote.
"Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!"
- 'She'll Walk': Melania Trump Threatening to Leave Donald in Florida After Bitter Battle Over Son Barron Being Dragged into Politics
- ‘Over Her Dead Body’: Melania Trump ‘Seething With Fury’ Over Donald Using 17-Year-Old Son Barron as a Political Pawn, Accuses Ex-President of Breaking His Promise
- ‘It’s a Cult’: Donald Trump Supporters Trashed by Ex-President’s Old Pal Joe Scarborough
As we previously reported, the 2024 hopeful was charged with 13 counts related to election crimes, including violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
Upon his surrender, Trump may get his first mug shot, which some believe he may use to boost his campaign efforts.
"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, well have a mug shot ready for you," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.
Trump's legal woes continue to pile up as the former commander-in-chief has been indicted four times in four separate cases, all for which he has denied wrongdoing.
The Republican frontrunner currently faces a total of 91 charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump is expected to address his charges and more during an interview with Tucker Carlson, having opted out of the first GOP presidential debate.