Ex-President Donald Trump Furiously Attacks Fani Willis Calling Her a 'Failed District Attorney' Who is 'Bad For America'

Trump's tirade comes in response to the announcement of a new indictment by Willis on Monday, August 14, which included 13 counts related to election crimes.

In a fiery series of posts on his Truth Social platform, ex-President Donald Trump expressed his outrage over his election loss to President Joe Biden while also launching a scathing attack against Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump has been indicted four times since declaring his 2024 bid for the White House.

In his posts, Trump defended Georgia State Senator Colton Moore , expressing his gratitude for Moore's efforts in fighting against the "Radical Left Lunatics" and criticizing Willis for her alleged failure in curbing the rising murder and violent crime rates in Atlanta.

Trump's Truth Social post rehashed his grievances over the election loss to Biden and targeted Willis and her handling of crime in Georgia , particularly in Fulton County.

Donald Trump said "why should I" when asked if he would attend the Republican Primary Debate.

"Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself," Trump wrote.

"Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!" He continued. "I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, 'LOST' Georgia."

"All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON'T!"