Ex-President Donald Trump Furiously Attacks Fani Willis Calling Her a 'Failed District Attorney' Who is 'Bad For America'

donald trump fourth indictment

Donald Trump calls Fani Willis a "Failed D.A."

Aug. 19 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

In a fiery series of posts on his Truth Social platform, ex-President Donald Trump expressed his outrage over his election loss to President Joe Biden while also launching a scathing attack against Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump's tirade comes in response to the announcement of a new indictment by Willis on Monday, August 14, which included 13 counts related to election crimes.

donald trump skips debate
Source: MEGA

Trump has been indicted four times since declaring his 2024 bid for the White House.

Trump's Truth Social post rehashed his grievances over the election loss to Biden and targeted Willis and her handling of crime in Georgia, particularly in Fulton County.

In his posts, Trump defended Georgia State Senator Colton Moore, expressing his gratitude for Moore's efforts in fighting against the "Radical Left Lunatics" and criticizing Willis for her alleged failure in curbing the rising murder and violent crime rates in Atlanta.

trump dodges debate
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said "why should I" when asked if he would attend the Republican Primary Debate.

"Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself," Trump wrote.

"Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!" He continued. "I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, 'LOST' Georgia."

"All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON'T!"

donald trump debate refusing chris christie scared to death
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has refused to agree to debate despite intense backlash from GOP members.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

The timing of Trump's attack on Willis coincides with the impending indictment, which hangs over him and his co-defendants.

The indictment represents a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding Trump's attempts to overturn the election results.

As the ex-president prepares to surrender for arrest and arraignment, the outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for both Trump and the broader political landscape.

Donald Trump Calls Off Press Conference About Alleged Voter Fraud
Source: Mega

Donald Trump canceled a press conference about alleged voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants have until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment, with Trump himself expected to surrender this Thursday.

Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one of Trump's former campaign advisers believes there's a chance the former President will turn himself over to the Fulton County jail during the first Republican Primary debate on Wednesday, August 23.

"I'm [at] about a 30% chance this is going to happen, but I think Donald Trump is gonna turn himself in either right before the debate or during the debate, which will suck all the oxygen out of the room," Jason Osborne said on CNN.

