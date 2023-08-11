Trump’s Truth Social Tipped Off FBI to Man Killed During Arrest Attempt for Biden Threats
Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, reportedly tipped the FBI off to the suspect who was killed during an arrest attempt in Utah earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Craig Robertson of Provo, Utah was shot and killed by the FBI on Wednesday after making a series of alleged threats against President Joe Biden.
According to CNBC, Truth Social reportedly tipped the FBI off about a threat the 75-year-old suspect made against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March.
Bragg serves as the prosecutor in the first indictment against Trump in connection to alleged hush money payments the former president made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The FBI reportedly launched an investigation into Robertson’s activities online after being tipped off by Truth Social on March 19.
According to the complaint, a Truth Social account with the username @winston4eagles published a post in which they threatened to kill Bragg.
Two FBI agents reportedly visited the suspect’s home two days later, at which point Robertson told them to leave and not return until they obtained a warrant.
“I said it was a dream,” Robertson reportedly told the agents. “We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a deeper investigation into Robertson’s Truth Social activity found that he allegedly made “multiple threats” against other high-profile government officials like Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
On Sunday, just days before President Biden was scheduled to visit Utah on Wednesday night, Robertson allegedly published a post in which he threatened the 80-year-old commander-in-chief’s life.
"I hear Biden is coming to Utah,” the now-deceased suspect allegedly wrote on Sunday. “Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, Buffoon-in-chief!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Robertson was ultimately killed on Wednesday morning when the FBI raided his home to make the arrest.
“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,” the FBI said in a statement on Wednesday. “The subject is deceased.”
“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency continued. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division.”
The suspect’s neighbors recently spoke out and described Robertson as a “teddy bear” and “decent guy” who was the “type to sleep with a gun under his pillow.”
According to the New York Post, Robertson allegedly pointed a gun at the FBI when the agency arrived to serve the search warrant.
The incident resulted in a “hail of bullets” and Robertson reportedly bled to death on the sidewalk outside his home.
“Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? “ Robertson allegedly wrote in one newly-surfaced post after the FBI visited his home in March. “Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.”