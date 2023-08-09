Utah Suspect Shot and Killed During FBI Raid Over Threats Made Against President Biden: 'Cleaning the Dust Off the Sniper Rifle'
A Utah man was killed by the FBI this week during a raid launched in connection to threats the suspect made against President Joe Biden and other officials, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Craig Robertson was reportedly shot and killed by the FBI at approximately 6:15 AM on Wednesday morning in Provo, Utah.
According to ABC News, the FBI was investigating a number of threats Robertson allegedly made against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The initial investigation reportedly started in April and the FBI notified the Secret Service about the matter in June.
Both parties deemed the alleged threats made by the suspect to be “credible” and the raid was launched on Wednesday morning as President Biden was preparing to visit Utah later Wednesday night.
“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,” the FBI said in a statement. “The subject is deceased.”
“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency continued. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division.”
“As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."
The suspect was reportedly facing three counts in connection to the alleged threats he made against President Biden and other officials – including interstate threats; threats against the president; and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.
One threat was reportedly posted online on August 6 – just three days before Biden’s visit to the state and the day of the raid that resulted in Robertson’s death.
- Handsy Biden Swats Away Bug From Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams' Chest During Weather Channel Interview
- Biden's Grand Canyon Blunder: President Dubs National Monument ‘One of the Earth’s Nine Wonders’ in Latest Gaffe — There Are Only Seven
- Kevin McCarthy REFUSES to Say Joe Biden Took Bribes When Pressed by Sean Hannity on Fox News
"I hear Biden is coming to Utah,” Robertson allegedly wrote on Sunday. “Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”
The FBI deemed that post to be a "willful true threat to kill or cause injury to kill President Biden."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Secret Service confirmed the incident on Wednesday. The agency also confirmed that Biden was briefed on the matter and that the president’s scheduled plans to visit Utah did not change as a result of the shooting.
“The Secret Service is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah who has exhibited threats towards a protectee,” the agency said in a statement.
"While we always remain in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, this is an FBI-led effort and we would refer any related questions to the FBI,” the Secret Service added.
Other individuals allegedly targeted by Robertson included a number of officials involved in the multiple indictments against former President Donald Trump.