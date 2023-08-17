Leaked Footage: Dirty Trickster Roger Stone Caught Plotting to Overturn the 2020 Election

Stone has come under fire for pushing an elector plot on tape, dictating a memo to an aide who was transcribing his remarks on November 5, 2020, just before Biden was declared the winner.

Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone could be heard planning "to steal the [2020] race" from now-president Joe Biden in explosive leaked footage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud, to send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president's legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud," the conservative political consultant continued in video obtained by The Beat with Ari Melber and edited for clarity.

"Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state… the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature," Stone articulated.

Stone concluded, "We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state in each state that this may need to happen."

Melber said the bombshell footage casts doubt on claims that Trump and his aides' plan to overturn the results was based on a "good faith belief they had won."

"Regardless of the results that were not even in, he was already pushing this plot," Melber went on.