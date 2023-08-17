Leaked Footage: Dirty Trickster Roger Stone Caught Plotting to Overturn the 2020 Election
Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone could be heard planning "to steal the [2020] race" from now-president Joe Biden in explosive leaked footage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Stone has come under fire for pushing an elector plot on tape, dictating a memo to an aide who was transcribing his remarks on November 5, 2020, just before Biden was declared the winner.
"Although state officials in all 50 states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state… the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature," Stone articulated.
"Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud, to send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president's legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud," the conservative political consultant continued in video obtained by The Beat with Ari Melber and edited for clarity.
Stone concluded, "We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state in each state that this may need to happen."
Melber said the bombshell footage casts doubt on claims that Trump and his aides' plan to overturn the results was based on a "good faith belief they had won."
"Regardless of the results that were not even in, he was already pushing this plot," Melber went on.
Danish documentary filmmaker Christopher Gulbrandsen, who captured the footage, offered his thoughts on The Beat. "Well, I think we already realized when we were recording that this was something spectacular," Gulbrandsen said.
The filmmaker was taken aback by Stone's cheery disposition while picking him up from his home two days after the election, at which time Biden had consolidated his lead.
"As we drove to his workplace, he was completely buoyed with energy, he was on the phone restarting 'Stop the Steal,' mobilizing people for the effort that we saw eventually culminating on January 6th," claimed Gulbrandsen.
"So, I mean, you talk about journalism as the first draft of history, but this film and this opportunity to record this felt like, I mean, it's history as it unfolds."
Former federal prosecutor John Flannery told Melber the tape was "absolutely" incriminating, adding, "I think it would be powerful for any of the cases that are pending, certainly [Special Counsel Jack] Smith's, certainly Georgia."
As we previously reported, Trump's legal battles have continued to stack up.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed days ago that Trump faces 13 charges in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
The Smith case is on federal charges relating to election interference; another indictment is for classified documents, and one for hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.