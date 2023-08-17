‘Fell on Deaf Ears’: Rudy Giuliani Begged Donald Trump to Pay His 7-figure Legal Bill, Ex-president Blew Off His Longtime Pal

An insider told CNN, “by going in person, Giuliani and that lawyer, Robert Costello, believed that they could help explain face-to-face why Trump needed to assist his attorney with those ballooning legal bills.”

Giuliani and his lawyer told Trump it would be in his best interest to pay the legal bills but the idea “fell on deaf ears.”

“Trump is notoriously strict about digging into his own coffers. He did not seem very interested, I’m told, in covering everything that Giuliani and Costello wanted,” Kaitlan Collins said.