‘Fell on Deaf Ears’: Rudy Giuliani Begged Donald Trump to Pay His 7-figure Legal Bill, Ex-president Blew Off His Longtime Pal
Rudy Giuliani desperately tried to convince his longtime friend Donald Trump to help him pay his $1 million+ legal bill stemming from the various cases involving the ex-president — but his request “fell on deaf ears,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the Former New York City Mayor made a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in late April. Giuliani spoke to Trump directly about the matter.
An insider told CNN, “by going in person, Giuliani and that lawyer, Robert Costello, believed that they could help explain face-to-face why Trump needed to assist his attorney with those ballooning legal bills.”
Giuliani and his lawyer told Trump it would be in his best interest to pay the legal bills but the idea “fell on deaf ears.”
“Trump is notoriously strict about digging into his own coffers. He did not seem very interested, I’m told, in covering everything that Giuliani and Costello wanted,” Kaitlan Collins said.
She added, “One source says that he verbally agreed to help, but he didn’t commit to any specific amount or timeline. Another source tells me that Trump really only agreed to pay a small fee from a data vendor that was hosting Giuliani’s records.”
Collins said, “I’m told that was about $340,000. All in total, Giuliani’s legal fees are in the seven-figure range. Giuliani’s trip to Mar-a-Lago has not been previously reported.”
- Melania Wants '100% Privacy and No Press Scrutiny’: The Strain Takes Its Toll On Ex-First Lady After the Don’s 4 Indictments
- 'I am Human': Fulton County Clerk Behind Trump's Fourth Indictment Leak Comes Forward, Says Pressure Led to 'Mishap'
- 'Shameful': Trump Supporters Expose Fulton County Grand Jury Member's Names, Addresses Online
The reporter added that, “some people in Trump’s inner circle were actually surprised by Trump’s unwillingness to pay for Giuliani’s bills, given he could find himself under intense pressure to cooperate with federal and now state prosecutors who have charged Trump.”
As we previously reported, Giuliani was indicted with Trump by the Fulton County District Attorney for their alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Giuliani faces 13 felony counts including charges he attempted to intimidate two Georgia poll workers.
After being charged, he trashed the DA and investigations into Trump.
He said the indictment “'does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.”
He described it as, “'just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.”
“The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly,” he claimed.