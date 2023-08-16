'I am Human': Fulton County Clerk Behind Trump's Fourth Indictment Leak Comes Forward, Says Pressure Led to 'Mishap'
A Fulton County courthouse clerk accepted responsibility for accidentally leaking DA Fani Willis' indictment ahead of the grand jury's vote confirmation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hours before it was announced that the grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on racketeering charges related to an alleged effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, a nearly identical copy of the ex-president's fourth indictment was uploaded to the county's website.
On Wednesday, the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court behind the premature upload took responsibility for what she described as a "mishap."
"I am human," Ché Alexander told local news WSB-TV. "And that’s how the mishap happened."
Alexander said the intense pressure to ensure the high-profile filing process went smoothly contributed to the accidental upload.
The clerk explained that in an effort to make sure the documents were ready to share with the public as soon as the grand jury's vote was announced, she made the painfully ironic error.
"I did a work sample in the system. And when I hit save, it went to the press queue," Alexander said while adding the document she mistakenly published around noon on Monday was unofficial, which was indicated by a lack of markings required for official filings.
"It wasn’t an official document," the clerk continued. "It wasn’t official charges. It was the dry run. It was a work sample."
The clerk also made a point to underline that her mistake was solely her own and was not a reflection of Willis or the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
"I have no dog in the fight," Alexander vowed. When she was asked about her office's statement after the error was caught, which branded the document "fictitious," Alexander said, "that was the best word that I could come up with."
"It was fictitious. It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it," the clerk added.
While the accidental upload was quickly removed from the public record, the damage had already been done. Alexander said that in the wake of the indictment's release, critics have made threatening calls to her office, which were forwarded to the sheriff.
"We’ve been getting some calls," the clerk said. Some of the callers allegedly told Alexander, "I’m coming to get you."
When the actual indictment dropped late Monday evening, the charges seen in the filing were identical to Alexander's "dry run."