Georgia Gov. Shuts Down Trump After Ex-Prez Vows to Unveil 'Irrefutable Report' on Voter Fraud: 'The 2020 Election Was NOT Stolen'

Trump shared his plans to go public with the "large, complex, and detailed" report proving there was election fraud during his race against former Vice President Joe Biden at a press event Monday in Bedminster, New Jersey, at 11 AM. He made the bombshell declaration after a 13-count indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Kemp took to X on Tuesday to denounce Trump's plan to unveil those findings.

"For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law," his statement read. "Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor."