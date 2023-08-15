Georgia Gov. Shuts Down Trump After Ex-Prez Vows to Unveil 'Irrefutable Report' on Voter Fraud: 'The 2020 Election Was NOT Stolen'
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared it would not be possible for former president Donald Trump to unveil an "irrefutable report" on voter fraud because the "2020 election in Georgia was not stolen."
RadarOnline.com has learned the politician shut down claims made by the 45th commander-in-chief in a statement shared via X — formerly known as Twitter — on Tuesday, just hours after Trump vowed to release the information that he believes will exonerate him in the Georgia election-tampering case.
Trump shared his plans to go public with the "large, complex, and detailed" report proving there was election fraud during his race against former Vice President Joe Biden at a press event Monday in Bedminster, New Jersey, at 11 AM. He made the bombshell declaration after a 13-count indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Kemp took to X on Tuesday to denounce Trump's plan to unveil those findings.
"For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law," his statement read. "Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor."
Last month, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins put Kemp in the hot seat after saying he would still back Trump as the Republican nominee to beat Biden despite their past tensions.
Collins was taken aback and brought up their previous disputes. "I mean, Trump pressured you to overturn the election. He wanted you to call a special session. He said he was ashamed that he had endorsed you because you didn't do [it]," she explained.
"You said you couldn’t do what he wanted you to do there. He called you hapless. Even despite all of that, you would still work to get him elected if he's the nominee?"
Kemp noted Trump was mad at him, but it wasn't mutual. "I told him exactly what I could and couldn't do when it came to the election, and I followed the law and the Constitution."
"Despite all of those things, I believe anybody running for President right now is a Republican, that would be better than what we're seeing with the Biden-Harris administration," the former Georgia Secretary of State said.
As we previously reported, Trump was indicted for the fourth time this week, marking his second linked to election interference.
The indictment charges Trump and 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani, his former personal lawyer, and chief of staff Mark Meadows with related crimes.