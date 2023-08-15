What About Hawaii? President Joe Biden to Take Summer Vacation in Lake Tahoe as Death Toll From Maui Wildfires Approaches 100
President Joe Biden is set to take a nearly one-week summer vacation in California as the death toll from the Hawaii wildfires quickly approaches 100, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising decision to come after Maui was ravaged by a series of devastating wildfires last week, the White House announced that President Biden will jet off to Lake Tahoe on Friday.
The 80-year-old commander-in-chief will return from his summer vacation next Thursday. He reportedly has no plans to visit Hawaii despite the fact that the state is still reeling from last week’s disaster.
Even more surprising is the fact that President Biden has remained largely silent on the wildfires that completely leveled the Maui town of Lahaina and the devastating death toll that continues to rise as rescue crews search across the charred island.
“No comment,” Biden answered when asked about the Hawaii wildfires over the weekend. “We’re looking at it.”
Biden quickly came under fire for his lack of response, and critics such as Piers Morgan labeled the president’s behavior “disgraceful” and “appalling.”
“Disgraceful response from President Biden,” Morgan wrote on X. “A ‘no comment’ and then a smirk when asked about the horrendous Maui disaster…just appalling.”
Meanwhile, Hawaii Governor Josh Green recently announced that the wildfire death toll is expected to rise dramatically over the course of the next week and beyond.
“We are prepared for many tragic stories,' Governor Green told CBS this week. “They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish.”
“And it´s probably going to take 10 days,” he added. “It´s impossible to guess, really.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a series of wildfires raged across Maui last Tuesday and Wednesday.
The death toll from the disaster rose to 99 on Tuesday morning while hundreds of residents remain missing and tens of thousands more expect to be permanently displaced.
Rede and Monice Eder, a couple from the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina, filed the first lawsuit connected to the disaster against Hawaiian Electric Industries on Monday.
The couple – who filed the lawsuit "on behalf of a class and subclass of all persons similarly situated” – sued the power company because it allegedly "kept their power lines energized during forecasted high fire danger conditions.”
The Eders also accused Hawaiian Electric Industries of causing “loss of life, serious injuries, [and] destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses” by “ignoring” warning alerts issued by the National Weather Service.
“This destruction could have been avoided if defendants had heeded National Weather Service warnings and deenergized their power lines during predicted high-wind event,” the lawsuit read.
"Scores of people burned to death," the suit continued. "Other victims suffered severe burns, smoke inhalation, and additional serious injuries."
Elsewhere, Oprah Winfrey’s film crew was denied access to a wildfire shelter while Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has urged tourists not to visit Maui as the community’s residents work to recover from the deadly fires.