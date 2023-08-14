Maui Wildfire Lawsuit: Lahaina Couple Sue Four Hawaiian Power Companies for 'Ignoring' Warning Signs Before Deadly Blaze That Killed 96

A Hawaiian couple filed the first lawsuit this week against a number of the state’s power companies for allegedly “ignoring” warning signs leading up to the devastating Maui wildfires, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after a series of wildfires raged across Maui last week and killed at least 96 people, a couple from the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina sued four of the state’s power companies for causing “loss of life, serious injuries, [and] destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.”