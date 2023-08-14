Insensitive? Oprah Film Crew Turned Away From Maui Wildfire Shelter — As Jason Momoa Blasts Tourists

Oprah Winfrey’s film crew was turned away from a Maui wildfire shelter this weekend while Jason Momoa advised tourists not to visit the devastated Hawaiian island, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after a series of wildfires raged across Lahaina, Maui last week, Oprah and her crew reportedly tried to gain access to a wildfire shelter set up for residents affected by the disaster.