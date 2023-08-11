'We Are Heartbroken': Charred Remains of Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Captured in Shocking Video After Deadly Maui Wildfires
A heartbreaking video shared by Senator Brian Schatz captured the destruction left behind at Mick Fleetwood's cherished restaurant after the deadly Maui wildfires, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," the musician shared in a statement while expressing his condolences to the community.
Fleetwood's, a beloved hotspot where many locals gather, was a ghost town in the 10-second clip that showed the entire multi-level venue in the heart of Lahaina charred.
Fragments of glass were seen where the windows once were at the eatery located on Front St., which once had a beautiful rooftop bar and overlooked the Pacific Ocean as well as the West Maui Mountains.
Other nearby storefronts were also consumed by the blaze and somehow, most of the iconic Fleetwood's sign was still legible despite some ash left behind.
A notice on their website now says that it will be "closed until further notice."
In a statement confirming his restaurant was among the businesses damaged, the Fleetwood Mac co-founder mourned for all those who lost their loved ones and livelihood.
"On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui," he wrote. "We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."
The death toll tragically reached 55 on Friday, making it one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii's history. "Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina," Gov. Josh Green said after walking the ruins of the town.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that although they are going through a dark chapter, the community will work together to rebuild and overcome their challenges.
"These past few days, the resolve of our families, business and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime," his Facebook post read. "With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other in this inconsolable time."
Celebs have since offered their support, with media mogul Oprah visiting shelters and donating her time and supplies. Earlier today, Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez also said they will donate $100 million to help victims of the Maui wildfires.