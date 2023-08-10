Country Legend Willie Nelson's $4.3 Million Maui Home Safe as Raging Hawaiian Wildfires Destroy Island

"Willie's property is okay," his representative told RadarOnline.com in an update.

The performer, 90, recently hit the stage for an hour-long set with his band on August 6 for the Outlaw Music Festival held at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Nelson has been on the road, and this weekend, he's got shows booked in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Always on My Mind crooner will have a short break after August 13, with his follow-up sets scheduled for September 8 to October 21.

The update emerged as jaw-dropping aerial images showed the devastation left behind in Lahaina, a cherished nearby Maui town, this week.