Country Legend Willie Nelson's $4.3 Million Maui Home Safe as Raging Hawaiian Wildfires Destroy Island
Music legend Willie Nelson's sprawling 6,038-square-foot Maui property has not been impacted by the raging Hawaiian wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The On the Road Again star has called his six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion seated on 0.84 acres of land home for years. He purchased it for $450,000 back in 1983.
"Willie's property is okay," his representative told RadarOnline.com in an update.
The performer, 90, recently hit the stage for an hour-long set with his band on August 6 for the Outlaw Music Festival held at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Nelson has been on the road, and this weekend, he's got shows booked in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Always on My Mind crooner will have a short break after August 13, with his follow-up sets scheduled for September 8 to October 21.
The update emerged as jaw-dropping aerial images showed the devastation left behind in Lahaina, a cherished nearby Maui town, this week.
The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but the spreading inferno forced evacuations and led to power loss for thousands of residents. Strong winds fanning the flames were produced by Hurricane Dora, according to officials.
Thirty-six people were tragically killed, many more were injured, and hundreds are still missing as a result of the deadly blaze.
There are three fires on Maui — the Lahaina, Pūlehu, and Upcountry fires, NBC News reported. "People are worried about their loved ones, their homes, their businesses, their jobs," explained David Aiona Chang, a Native Hawaiian and a professor of history at the University of Minnesota. "So many of the disasters that hit Hawaii hit Native Hawaiians the hardest. It's something that we are going to be dealing with for a long time."
Another shell-rocked resident detailed, "We got to this side of the island midnight last night, with my wife and dog, we slept in a parking lot at Whole Foods. We woke up and got on our phones to pictures of our house down to slab. Nothing but smoke and cinders. We have the clothes we got on, a dog and two kids. And here we are."
The full scale of the damage remains unknown but residents are determined to focus on restoring what has been left behind in the wake of this tragic event.
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke explained, "This is not going to be a short journey. It's going to take weeks and maybe months to assess the full damage."
"We will rebuild," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen vowed during a news briefing.