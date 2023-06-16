Willie Nelson, 90, Stays Stoned on Edibles After Being Forced to Quit Smoking Weed: Sources
Outlaw country legend Willie Nelson had to quit smoking his beloved weed, but sources say he still stays stoned all the time by eating the stuff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Red Headed Stranger singer is set to hit his landmark 90th birthday in April — but his docs say he'd already be pushing daisies if he hadn't made the wise decision to quit puffing pot.
"These days, there are all kinds of ways to use marijuana that doesn't involve smoking," noted a friend. "Willie stays high all his waking hours by munching pot edibles like brownies and gummies."
Decades of smoking weed left America's most famous "wacky tabacky" lover with emphysema, a debilitating lung disease that led to numerous bouts of pneumonia and show cancellations.
Finally, in 2018, docs gave Willie an ultimatum.
"They told him his pot smoking was just roasting his lungs and he wouldn't live two years if he kept it up," revealed the friend.
Since Willie wasn't ready to abandon the drug he credits for rescuing him from a three-pack-a-day cigarette habit and relentless boozing, he switched his delivery method.
There's just one drawback.
"Willie invites friends and fans onto his tour bus, and they're disappointed it isn't enveloped in a big cloud of pot smoke," dished another pal. "He says he needs to buy some pot-scented candles or something just to keep up his image."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Willie's rep for comment.
The legendary songwriter opened up about his health journey in 2019.
“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," Willie told the San Antonio television station KSAT. "I don't smoke anymore — take better care of myself."
While the On the Road Again crooner revealed he kicked smoking to the curb, he also credited weed to saving his life.
"I wouldn’t be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people," he told the outlet, adding that "probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around."