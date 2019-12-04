It’s All Going To Pot! Willie Nelson Quits Smoking Weed The aging country legend cites personal health concerns for his decision.

In what could be considered a sign of the apocalypse, Willie Nelson says he has quit smoking weed!

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” Nelson, 86, said in an interview with KSAT-TV in San Antonio Friday. “I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself today.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, emphysema and pneumonia have ravaged the aging country singer and world-renowned pothead in recent years, and sources reveal he’s as weak as a baby.

“Willie’s been so frail and gaunt… a pale shadow of the man he used to be,” a source told Radar. “He’s never fully recovered from the last time when he was deathly ill, more than a year ago. It’s now come back to hit him like a ton of bricks.”

A lifetime of smoking everything and anything from cigarettes to joints has cause irreparable breathing problems, and left the legend “at death’s door,” sources said.

Nelson’s health has deteriorated so much, he was forced to walk off stage in the middle of a Texas gig in 2017 with no explanation, and he didn’t return for nearly 20 minutes.

When the “Red Headed Stranger” singer reemerged, he appeared “disoriented,” according to those in attendance.

But just because he’s forced to quit smoking weed, don’t expect the hemp advocate to eliminate the escape from his life completely.

“Willie does what he wants when he wants regarding smoking,” Elaine Schock, Willie Nelson’s publicist, confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement, adding that the star still uses cannabis, but she did not specify in what form.

“There are numerous ways of consumption,” Schock cryptically explained.