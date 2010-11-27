Willie Nelson Busted For Pot

November 27, 2010 @ 4:12AM
Country music legend Willie Nelson was arrested Friday morning in Sierra Blanca, Texas, at a Border Patrol checkpoint for allegedly possessing six ounces of marijuana.

Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West told KVIA Nelson was traveling in his tour bus from California to Austin when he was detained by Border Patrol agents at about 9 a.m.

He was booked into the Hudspeth County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The 10-time Grammy winner posted the bond, West said.

It’s not Nelson’s first run in with the law; Louisiana authorities searched Nelson’s tour bus back in 2006 and found about a pound-and-a-half of marijuana and mushrooms.

Nelson was charged with a misdemeanor.

