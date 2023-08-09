Fire Watch: Oprah Winfrey's Newly Purchased 870 Acres in Maui Near Raging Hawaii Wildfires

Months ago, Winfrey's purchase was criticized by some who feared it would lead to the displacement of native Hawaiians, while other lawmakers spoke out in support.

Maui Sen. Lynn DeCoite praised her contributions to the community, including a $100,000 donation to the Women's Fund of Hawai'i.

"She's always been a great steward of our land, to preserve it," DeCoite shared, KITV-4 reported. "I wish we had more people like her that consider when they purchase lands, that they consider some of the reactions of the community from the past of how we've just been inundated with a whole lot of development and tourism."

