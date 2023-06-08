Oprah Sues Company for Using Her Name to Hawk Weight Loss Gummies, Demands All Profits From Unauthorized Product

Oprah Winfrey has rushed to court demanding a weight loss company be forced to stop using her name to sell their products, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary television host’s companies, Harpo Inc. and OW Licensing Company, are suing a company called Emblaze One and its executives Jaspreet Mather and Kenneth Haller.

Source: mega

In the suit, Oprah’s lawyer points out their client is so famous that “she is instantly recognized by her first name Oprah alone.” They added, “Simply being associated with Ms. Winfrey and/or the OPRAH brand has in many cases, led to an exponential increase in a product’s sales.” Oprah said she is “fiercely protective of her name, image and brand.” Her attorney added, “Her reputation depends, in part, on the quality of the products and services she recommends, which she does only after careful consideration and vetting, through [her companies].”

Source: mega

The entertainer said she’s bringing this lawsuit due to the defendants using her name to sell gummies, including “weight loss” gummies and CBD gummies. “When consumers see advertisements like this one, the only logical conclusion is that Ms. Winfrey and/or her company signed off on the use of “Oprah Keto Pills” and the pills do in fact work,” the suit read.

Source: mega 2001

Her attorney added, “The unlawful actions of Defendants amount to a willful and conscious disregard for [Oprah’s] rights and are intentionally designed to capitalize on the goodwill, celebrity and/or fame associated with Ms. Winfrey and/or the OPRAH brand.”

Oprah said when she endorses a product she carefully reviews it. “When Ms. Winfrey endorses a company or product, OW is entitled to and receives compensation that is commensurate with the value of the exploitation of Ms. Winfrey’s name, image, likeness, and persona, and protects from any potential diminution in value deriving from the commercial use of Ms. Winfrey’s publicity rights,” the suit explained.

Source: mega 2003

Oprah said the company has been advertising the gummies with the title “Online Pills Shop Oprah Winfrey CBD Gummies Amazon!” Her lawsuit said the company has tricked Oprah’s fans into purchasing the product with her name on it. Oprah has demanded an injunction prohibiting the company from using her name plus all profits made turned over to her.