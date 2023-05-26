Tina Turner’s Funeral to Be Held in Switzerland; Oprah Winfrey Lands in Zurich After Flying Private Jet to Low-Key Private Service
Oprah Winfrey has flown to Zurich for the private funeral of Tina Turner, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Less than 24 hours after she released a touching tribute to honor the death of the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, media mogul Winfrey flew her private jet from Paris to Switzerland, a source confirmed.
Winfrey landed around Thursday afternoon. She had been in Italy on business when Turner died earlier this week.
The “River Deep – Mountain High” singer died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland on Wednesday and would be honored at a private funeral service, her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said.
Only Turner’s close relatives and friends would be attending the service, the spokesperson added.
Winfrey’s presence in Switzerland is the biggest indication yet that 12-time Grammy Awards winner Turner will be farewelled abroad and not in Brownsville, Tennessee, where she was born in 1939.
Turner had lived in Europe for decades and gave up her American citizenship shortly after marrying her husband, Erwin Bach, in 2013.
She and Bach lived in a $77 million, 24,000-square-foot mansion on Lake Zurich, which has become a makeshift shrine to the singer.
In 2018, Turner spread the ashes of her late son Craig Raymond Turner in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California following his shocking suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Her second son, Ronald Turner, died in December 2022 after suffering complications from colon cancer outside his home in San Fernando Valley, California. It is not known where he was buried.
When she was asked on 60 Minutes about her fading ties to America, Turner forewarned where she would be buried, saying: “I don't think I will go back home.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Turner’s heartbreaking passing was announced on Wednesday, May 24.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Doherty said in a statement that confirmed Turner “died peacefully” at her home in Küsnacht.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," a post on her official Facebook page further confirmed. "All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
The “Proud Mary” singer is survived by her two children, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, and her husband, Erwin Bach.
Turner's ex-husband, Ike Turner, died in December 2007 – nearly 30 years after the couple divorced in 1978.