Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina has yet to address Ronnie's death. It took her months to open up about Craig's passing, revealing she was still in shock.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner told the BBC, saying she was confused by the news because he had started a new job and was in love.

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with,” she said.

“I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness,” Tina stated again. “I think it was something with being alone."