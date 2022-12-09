Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Tina Turner

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

tina turner son ronnie dead
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 9 2022, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.

Article continues below advertisement

Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.

Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether.

tina turner son ronnie dead
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had struggled with health issues in the past, including a bout with cancer; however, it's unclear what lead to his death. Ronnie was 62 years old.

Back in the '90s, Ronnie was an actor. He even had a role in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do With It, an homage to his mother's life as she hit stardom, in which Angela Bassett played Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne was Ike Turner.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner son ronnie dead
Source: Mega

In 2018, Tina lost another son by suicide. Craig was her first child, who she gave birth to before marrying Ike. The Private Dancer singer had Craig when she was just 18. His biological dad was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who played in Ike's band. After she wed Ike, he adopted Craig.

Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina has yet to address Ronnie's death. It took her months to open up about Craig's passing, revealing she was still in shock.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner told the BBC, saying she was confused by the news because he had started a new job and was in love.

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with,” she said.

“I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness,” Tina stated again. “I think it was something with being alone."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.