Tina Turner's Horrific Life With Ike: Broken Bones, Third-Degree Burns, Sex That Ended in Beatings
Tina and Ike Turner were once a part of a legendary R&B duo before she became a solo sensation, but behind closed doors, she was battling horrific treatment that broke down her spirit and drove her to be suicidal.
RadarOnline.com can report on her hellish marriage to abusive Ike, who she married in 1962.
Born Anna Mae Bullock, Ike gave her the stage moniker "Tina," and she would go on to become a powerhouse icon with her chart-topping hits and soulful voice. They met in 1956 and she joined his band after he heard her perform B.B. King's You Know I Love You one night.
Later on, the musicians would elope in Tijuana, Mexico, in November 1962. "There was no point in questioning his motives," Tina recalled in her 2018 autobiography, My Love Story. "It would just make him mad, and that might lead to a beating."
She wrote that Ike took her to a brothel on their wedding night and made her watch a live sex show.
Tina claimed that Ike was a serial cheater and his temperamental ways grew as he abused drugs. "Sex with Ike had become an expression of hostility — a kind of rape — especially when it began or ended with a beating," she alleged. "What had been ugly and hateful between us before became worse with every snort of cocaine."
Within the pages, Tina recounted some of her darkest times, detailing an instance when Ike threw hot coffee in her face, which gave her third-degree burns.
"He used my nose as a punching bag so many times that I could taste blood running down my throat when I sang," she wrote about how it not only impacted her physical well-being, but also her career and mental health. "He broke my jaw. And I couldn't remember what it was like not to have a black eye."
Ike had disputed the abuse claims in a previous statement. "Sure, I've slapped Tina," he once told an interviewer. "There have been times when I punched her to the ground without thinking. But I never beat her."
In 1968, she attempted to take her life. "I convinced myself death was my only way out."
Tina said that she finally broke free from Ike's control in 1978, when she divorced him and left nearly broke, going on to find happiness with second husband Erwin Bach, who later donated Tina his kidney when she was going through health struggles.
Ike died aged 76 from a cocaine overdose on December 12, 2007.
During a final interview with The Guardian, Tina looked back on her life and revealed how she wanted to be remembered: "As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms."
The What's Love Got to Do With It hitmaker died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a long illness.