Tina Turner's Sad Last Years: R&B Icon's Health Suffered After Kidney Transplant, It 'Took a Toll'

The successful kidney operation happened in April 2017, but she dealt with complications as her body tried to reject the new organ, including dizziness, forgetfulness, and anxiety.

In order to beat the likelihood of organ failure, "Tina was forced to take even stronger doses of immunosuppressants to balance out the cancer medications," an insider claimed. "And all these medications are taking their toll on her health and her appearance."

Fortunately, Turner was grateful to have Bach by her side throughout it all.