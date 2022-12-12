Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled
Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8.
According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death.
The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, when paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR but it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tina released a statement about Ronnie's death hours after the news broke. Sharing a photo of herself with her eyes shut, the hitmaker wrote, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
One day later, Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, revealed he had been secretly diagnosed with cancer, adding he got really sick within the last three weeks of his life.
Sadly, this is not the first child Tina has lost.
Ronnie's death comes just four years after the 83-year-old Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.
In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found at his home in Studio City, CA.
Craig was her first child, who she gave birth to before marrying Ike Turner. The What's Love Got To Do With It singer had him when she was just 18.
Craig's biological dad was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who played in Ike's band. After she wed Ike, he adopted Craig.
As for Ronnie, RadarOnline.com can confirm the investigation into his death has been completed. The cause of death will be officially determined by the medical examiner once the autopsy is completed.