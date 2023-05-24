Tina Turner Dead at 83 After Long Illness

Queen of Rock'n Roll Tina Turner "died peacefully" at the age of 83 on Wednesday after battling a long illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

The What's Love Got to Do with It hitmaker passed away at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, shared in a statement.

Family and friends have asked for privacy and time to cope with the devastating loss of their loved one.