Tina Turner Dead at 83 After Long Illness
Queen of Rock'n Roll Tina Turner "died peacefully" at the age of 83 on Wednesday after battling a long illness, RadarOnline.com can report.
The What's Love Got to Do with It hitmaker passed away at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, shared in a statement.
Family and friends have asked for privacy and time to cope with the devastating loss of their loved one.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," a post on her official Facebook read. "All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
Turner was known for her powerhouse vocals, commanding stage presence, enviable legs, and string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, and Private Dancer. She rose to fame alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, wowing fans with their soulful track River Deep, Mountain High among others before going on to become a worldwide solo sensation.
She is survived by three children and her husband Erwin Bach. Turner's ex Ike died back in December 2007. Although he was a star in his own right, Ike later saw his career decline due to drugs and claims of spousal abuse.
The Steamy Windows songstress was known to wow critics and leave audiences begging for an encore while gracing the stage, garnering many rave reviews over the years.
"In the context of today’s show business, Tina Turner must be the most sensational professional onstage," Ralph J. Gleason, a jazz and pop writer for The San Francisco Chronicle, penned following a 1969 concert in Oakland.
"She comes on like a hurricane," the critic wrote. "She dances and twists and shakes and sings and the impact is instant and total."