Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Cause Of Death Revealed, Body Ready For Release

The cause of death of Tina Turner's son has been revealed. Ronnie Turner died from colon cancer complications, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, Tina's 62-year-old son also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease — a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the arteries that causes the restriction of blood flow — when he suddenly passed away on December 8.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the autopsy has been completed, and Ronnie's body is ready to be released to his family.