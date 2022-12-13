Your tip
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Cause Of Death Revealed, Body Ready For Release

tina turner son ronnie dead
By:

Dec. 13 2022, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

The cause of death of Tina Turner's son has been revealed. Ronnie Turner died from colon cancer complications, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, Tina's 62-year-old son also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease — a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the arteries that causes the restriction of blood flow — when he suddenly passed away on December 8.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the autopsy has been completed, and Ronnie's body is ready to be released to his family.

As this outlet exclusively reported, the medical examiner listed Ronnie's place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.

When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR but it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tina released a statement about her son's passing hours after the news made headlines. Sharing a photo of herself with her eyes shut, the Private Dancer singer wrote, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, later revealed he had been secretly diagnosed with cancer, stating he had been sick for the last three weeks of his life.

He is the second child that Tina has lost.

Ronnie's death comes just four years after the 83-year-old We Don't Need Another Hero singer's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.

She spoke of her disbelief about his death, revealing he had been so happy before suddenly committing suicide.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner told the BBC months after Craig's death, saying she was confused by the news because he had started a new job and was in love.

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with,” she added.

“I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness,” Tina stated again. “I think it was something with being alone."

