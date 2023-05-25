Tina Turner's Passing: Friends and Family Worried for Singer's Health Following Death of 62-year-old Son Ronnie in 2022
Tina Turner’s sudden passing this week came nearly six months after the singer’s family and friends first started to worry about her health in the wake of her son Ronnie Turner’s death at 62, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tina, who passed away on Wednesday at 83 years old after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness, was said to be “completely gutted” by the sudden death of her son Ronnie after he collapsed outside his San Fernando Valley home on December 8, 2022.
“This is a double whammy for Tina after the suicide of her eldest son, Craig, a few years back,” Mark Bego, author of Tina Turner: Break Every Rule, told this outlet at the time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a neighbor called 911 on December 8 to report that Ronnie was having trouble breathing.
Paramedics arrived to find bystanders administering CPR to the unresponsive actor, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.
Ronnie’s cause of death was later reported to be “complications from colon cancer.”
Tina paid tribute to her late 62-year-old on social media by posting a somber black-and-white portrait of her pained face with the caption: “You left the world far too early.”
“In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” she wrote six months before her own passing at 83.
Tina was also battling serious health issues when her younger son, Craig Turner, died in 2018 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 59.
The late “Proud Mary” singer’s death on Wednesday came ten years after she suffered a stroke in 2013, and seven years after she was first diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016.
“With all the health issues she’s had, losing Ronnie could be the thing that finally kills her,” one music industry insider said in December.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tina passed away on Wednesday, May 24, at 83.
The iconic singer’s spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, confirmed Tina’s passing in a short statement in which he said she “died peacefully” at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland.
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Doherty wrote.