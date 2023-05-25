Tina Turner's Passing: Friends and Family Worried for Singer's Health Following Death of 62-year-old Son Ronnie in 2022

Tina Turner’s sudden passing this week came nearly six months after the singer’s family and friends first started to worry about her health in the wake of her son Ronnie Turner’s death at 62, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tina, who passed away on Wednesday at 83 years old after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness, was said to be “completely gutted” by the sudden death of her son Ronnie after he collapsed outside his San Fernando Valley home on December 8, 2022.