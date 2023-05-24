Tina Turner 'Knew the End' Was Near, Settled Estate Matters Years Before Death to Avoid Family Drama: Sources
Tina Turner had all her estate matters settled in the years before her death — to avoid any family fighting over her fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed that Tina started getting her final will in order in 2021. The singer feared her days were numbered and wanted to make sure everything was in place, according to sources.
Tina, whose estate is estimated to be worth $270 million, even sold off her music catalog to record label BMG for a reported $50 million.
At the time, a source said, “Tine knows her time is short, and she wants to make sure her ducks are in a row for her family. She’s been dealing with poor health for years and knows the end is near.”
Tina bravely battled intestinal cancer and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 — with devoted husband Erwin Bach, 65, as her donor. And in 2018, she suffered the heartbreaking loss of 59-year-old Craig Turner — the oldest of her four sons — to suicide.
An insider said in 2021, “She’s on dialysis again. People in her circle fear she doesn’t have long to live.”
Earlier this year, Tina suffered another loss when her son Ronnie died. He suffered a medical emergency at his San Fernando Valley home. Paramedics arrived but were unable to revive him.
“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” Tina said.
It was later revealed that Ronnie died due to health complications. His autopsy report said he had stage 4 colon cancer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the iconic singer died this week. Her rep said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.”
They added, “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."