Tina Turner's Husband Ike Death Secrets Exposed: Musician Ex Passed While Doing Drugs and Partying With Women

Known for his violent temper and addiction struggles as well as his musical talents, Ike cheated death with six drug overdoses in the last two months of his life, one insider shared.

"Sometimes we could bring him back with CPR, and sometimes we had to call the paramedics," his pal said.

The same friend detailed the fateful day that Ike passed on December 12, 2007, recalling events leading up to the moment the songwriter collapsed in his bedroom in San Marcos, California.