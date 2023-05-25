Tina Turner Planned Her Funeral Years Back, Aimed to Outdo Aretha Franklin’s Service: Sources

Rockstar Tina Turner planned her own funeral as she struggled to deal with complications from a kidney transplant— and she wanted it to be bigger than Aretha Franklin’s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source revealed in 2018, “They were heated rivals in life, and Tina’s not about to let Aretha upstage her in death!” At the time, Tina was dealing with health issues months after her husband Erwin had donated his kidney.