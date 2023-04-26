Hundreds of Diseased Russian Prisoners Flee Prison Camp After Wildfires Engulf Area
Hundreds of infected Russian prisoners were forced to flee a prison camp this week after a series of devastating wildfires completely engulfed the area, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident reportedly took place earlier this week when the Russian region of Sosva, Sverdlovsk was struck by a series of wildfires that left not only the prison camp but also at least 108 nearby homes destroyed.
According to Daily Star, at least 240 dangerous Russian convicts were forced to flee the prison because of the fires. At least one prisoner was reported dead.
Even more startling are reports that the majority of the 240 criminals who fled the prison are convicted murderers and rapists who are infected with deadly diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, and tuberculosis.
"The rapid spread of fire is facilitated by a large amount of dry vegetation, wind gusts of 20 meters per second, as well as the distance of water to tackle the fire,” Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies said regarding the fire.
Sources also suggested the deadly wildfires were started by Russian demonstrators protesting against Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
Emergency services also reportedly struggled to put out the wildfires this week because the majority of the nation’s firefighters and emergency resources have been rerouted to Ukraine to help in Putin’s ongoing war effort.
“Much of this is no accident,” Ukraine’s intelligence chief Major-General Kyrylo Budanov said this week after news of the wildfires broke. “Something is constantly on fire [in Russia].”
“Signaling equipment on railways, it lights up several times a day, on various highways constantly for two to three hours, sometimes for five to six hours, traffic gets suspended,” Budanov continued.
“Clearly it doesn’t just happen like this,” he added, suggesting Ukraine is behind some of the recent accidents taking place across Russia. “I would put it this way: money works wonders.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the wildfires devastating Russia this week came shortly after a Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on the nation’s own citizens in the city of Belgorod.
Although no one was killed in the accident, a 65-foot crater was reportedly left in the city and multiple buildings were severely damaged. At least three Russian citizens were hospitalized for injuries sustained when the bomb exploded.