‘Ukrainian Drone Attack’ On Russian Power Stations Leaves Thousands Without Electricity
An alleged Ukrainian drone attack on two Russian power stations has left thousands without power, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The alleged attack took place early Monday morning when two key electricity supply stations exploded in the Russian city of Belgorod.
According to the governor of Belgorod, the alleged drone attacks were carried out on Russian territories that border Ukraine.
"In Belgorod and the Belgorod region, two fires were recorded at civilian facilities,” the governor said.
"There were no casualties,” he continued. “All emergency services are on site and the fire is under control."
Although Ukraine did not confirm whether its forces were behind the alleged attacks on the Russian power stations, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov suggested the blackouts were a result of Ukrainian sabotage tactics.
“Much of this is no accident,” he said after admitting Ukraine was paying Russian saboteurs, according to the Sun. “Something is constantly on fire [in Russia].”
“Signaling equipment on railways, it lights up several times a day, on various highways constantly for two to three hours, sometimes for five to six hours, traffic gets suspended,” Budanov added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday morning’s alleged drone strikes came shortly after a number of Ukraine’s war plans were shared online in a U.S. intelligence leak.
The classified documents indicated Ukraine was preparing to launch a massive counter-offensive attack in an effort to retake control of territories currently controlled by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
The alleged Ukrainian drone attacks also came shortly after Putin announced nearly 150,000 more men would be mobilized into Ukraine between April 1 and July 15 in an effort to bring the war to a definitive end.
Meanwhile, another leaked classified document contained a rumor that two Kremlin officials are plotting to sabotage Russia’s position in Ukraine while Putin undergoes chemotherapy for his alleged cancer diagnosis.
“According to [the source], who received the information from an unidentified Russian source with access to Kremlin officials, Russia planned to divert resources from the Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine and focus its attention on the southern front,” the leaked document read.
“According to [the source],” the document continued, “the plan for ‘the offensive’ was suspected to be a strategy devised by Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov to sabotage Putin.”