Vladimir Putin 'Clearing Out Russian Jails' & Sending Prisoners To Fight In Ukraine As Troop Numbers Continue To Dwindle

“You need well trained numbers of motivated infantrymen to take and hold ground, it’s an immutable rule of conflict and war,” Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayall said this week.

“And the Russians are running out,” he continued. “From what we can understand they’re clearing out the jails, they’re paying lots of people in the east of the country, very very poor people, it’s always been a way of recruiting for the armed forces.”

“So the Russians have a difficulty, we saw in Mariupol what small numbers of very determined, motivated Ukrainian infantry have been able to do holding the steelworks there.”