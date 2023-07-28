Your tip
Willie Nelson's Fountain of Youth: Singer, 90, 'Looking and Feeling Better' After Hiring Nutritionist and Trainer

By:

Jul. 28 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Willie Nelson is well aware his body is older now, but his spirit remains young. The country crooner has turned toward a healthy lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, making exercise and a nutritious diet a consistent part of his routine.

Insiders said the Always on my Mind hitmaker, 90, is looking and feeling better than he has in years as he continues to tour. "He's really ramped things up and hired a nutritionist to develop healthy meal plans and a trainer to motivate him to work out."

And Nelson is going all out with the R&R. "He's taking good care of himself and getting his beauty treatments too — facials, massages, hydrating foot masks and the best skincare products to reduce age spots. Dental work is also on the docket!"

The Seven Spanish Angels performer has even cut back on his beloved cannabis, spilled an insider, who spoke of his new healthcare practices. "Willie loves his CBD products, especially the ones he sells on his Willie's Reserve website, but he's cut back on the cannabis and feels more energized," said the insider.

Nelson has certainly lived a wild and colorful life, hitting the road for shows with longtime bus driver Tony Sizemore and getting to rub shoulders with some of music's biggest stars.

Sizemore recently spoke with PEOPLE about the years they spent together, noting he was there for the good and the bad. Not only did he experience being locked up with Nelson for drug possession, but he also bore witness to the songwriter signing his autograph on babies. "You can't believe the stories," the driver fondly recalled.

"Willie is just the kind of person that you can't get away from him," Sizemore said. "You talk about quitting, and he'll say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Whoa, whoa. I'm 90. What are you talking about quitting for?' He won't let me quit, so I guess I just keep working."

Sizemore said they quickly hit it off and the rest is history. "They brought me out to drive that bus for what I thought would be a couple of weeks, and after a couple weeks I said, 'Well, did you find anybody you like?' Willie said, 'Oh yeah, we like what we got. We're good right now,'" the driver said. "So that was it. I'm still here."

Nelson will be rocking the crowd for this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, with stops in Saratoga Springs and Forest Hills, Queens.

"He's swapped weed for yoga and meditation," one insider shared. "He's ready to conquer the stage again. His family is so proud of him."

