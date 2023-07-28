Willie Nelson's Fountain of Youth: Singer, 90, 'Looking and Feeling Better' After Hiring Nutritionist and Trainer

Willie Nelson is well aware his body is older now, but his spirit remains young. The country crooner has turned toward a healthy lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, making exercise and a nutritious diet a consistent part of his routine.

Insiders said the Always on my Mind hitmaker, 90, is looking and feeling better than he has in years as he continues to tour. "He's really ramped things up and hired a nutritionist to develop healthy meal plans and a trainer to motivate him to work out."