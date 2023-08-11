Oprah Winfrey Hands Out Supplies to Maui Wildfire Victims, Says Island's Devastation is 'Overwhelming' as Death Toll Hits 55

For Oprah, 69, helping the local community was more than just a photo op. The former daytime television host recently purchased 870 acres in Maui that were nearly wiped out as flames overtook the once lush tropical paradise.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey had boots on the ground in Maui, Hawaii, where she said the devastation from wildfires was "overwhelming," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The always generous Oprah showed up at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which had been converted into a rescue center for the thousands of displaced residents. At the center, she graciously handed out much-needed supplies.

"It's overwhelming," Oprah said of the devastation. "But I'm really pleased to have so many people supporting... bringing what they can and doing what they can."

Oprah explained that she was there to support the community and deliver donations that had been requested by victims.