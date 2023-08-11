Oprah Winfrey Hands Out Supplies to Maui Wildfire Victims, Says Island's Devastation is 'Overwhelming' as Death Toll Hits 55
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey had boots on the ground in Maui, Hawaii, where she said the devastation from wildfires was "overwhelming," RadarOnline.com has learned.
For Oprah, 69, helping the local community was more than just a photo op. The former daytime television host recently purchased 870 acres in Maui that were nearly wiped out as flames overtook the once lush tropical paradise.
The always generous Oprah showed up at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which had been converted into a rescue center for the thousands of displaced residents. At the center, she graciously handed out much-needed supplies.
"It's overwhelming," Oprah said of the devastation. "But I'm really pleased to have so many people supporting... bringing what they can and doing what they can."
Oprah explained that she was there to support the community and deliver donations that had been requested by victims.
"I came earlier just to see what people needed then went shopping because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever and it's not really what people need," Oprah said of her relief efforts.
"So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases," the media mogul added.
The wildfires have killed 55 people so far and tolls are expected to rise, reported by CNN. At least 11,000 residents were still without power and thousands were displaced from their homes.
The tragedy hit close to home for Oprah, who has lived part-time in Maui for the past 15 years. She owns 2,000 acres of land across Maui, Kula, and Hāna, according to Maui Now.
Oprah was one of many celebrities who calls Maui home. For decades, Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood resided in the historic city of Lahaina. This week, Fleetwood shared that his popular restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front Street, was a total loss.
"Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," Fleetwood wrote in a statement on Wednesday evening. "This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."
Like Oprah, Fleetwood vowed to support the locals who welcomed him into their community years ago.
"On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."
Thousands of residents on the island were ordered to evacuate their homes on Tuesday after winds from Hurricane Dora, a category 4 storm, intensified flames. One resident told CNN that "Lahaina has been devastated."
"People jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It's apocalyptic," the local added.