Gov. Gavin Newsom Considering Appointing Oprah Winfrey as Dianne Feinstein's Senate Replacement: Report

Oprah Winfrey could be headed for the U.S. Senate, RadarOnline.com has learned. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly considering the beloved talk show host as a possible replacement for Dianne Feinstein in the case that the aging senator makes the decision to retire early from her seat.

The governor already said in early 2021 that if Feinstein chose to step down, he was planning to appoint a Black woman as her replacement, noting at the time that they had "multiple names in mind."