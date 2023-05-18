Dianne Feinstein Tragic Last Days: Nancy Pelosi Sends Daughter to Shadow Aging Democrat Who Can’t Remember Leaving Capitol Hill Despite Absence

According to a statement Pelosi’s office gave to Politico, Prowda “has been supporting [Feinstein] in her shingles recovery” and that Prowda has been friends with the Feinstein family for “decades.”

Meanwhile, Feinstein’s office further confirmed that former House Speaker Pelosi’s 58-year-old daughter has “been spending time with the senator as she continues to recover from shingles” – although some critics have accused Pelosi of “seeking to influence” the 89-year-old senator's future in the Senate.