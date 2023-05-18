Dianne Feinstein Tragic Last Days: Nancy Pelosi Sends Daughter to Shadow Aging Democrat Who Can’t Remember Leaving Capitol Hill Despite Absence
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is reportedly shadowing Senator Dianne Feinstein upon the 89-year-old’s return to Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pelosi’s daughter, Nancy Corinne Prowda, was first spotted by Feinstein’s side last week as the aging Democratic politician returned to Capitol Hill following a monthslong absence as she recovered from shingles.
According to a statement Pelosi’s office gave to Politico, Prowda “has been supporting [Feinstein] in her shingles recovery” and that Prowda has been friends with the Feinstein family for “decades.”
Meanwhile, Feinstein’s office further confirmed that former House Speaker Pelosi’s 58-year-old daughter has “been spending time with the senator as she continues to recover from shingles” – although some critics have accused Pelosi of “seeking to influence” the 89-year-old senator's future in the Senate.
“Anyone who knows Senator Feinstein knows that her service in the Senate is entirely her own decision, and Speaker Emerita Pelosi would never suggest otherwise,” a spokesperson for Pelosi’s office said following the influence accusations.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pelosi also spoke out in Feinstein’s defense last month after a number of Democratic lawmakers called on the aging senator to resign amid her monthslong absence from Washington.
“I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate,” Pelosi said after Democratic House Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota spoke out against Feinstein.
Still, Feinstein’s return to Washington last week following her lengthy absence has created newfound concerns regarding the aging senator’s mental faculties.
- Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Wraps Up 3-Month DUI Program Over 2022 Arrest
- Misogyny Claims Rock ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’: Ex-Producer Details Slurs Used Toward Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer & Nancy Pelosi
- Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Paul Pelosi Is Knocked Out Cold After Being Bludgeoned With A Hammer During Home Invasion — Warning: Graphic
Earlier this week, Feinstein apparently forgot that she was absent from the Senate since March 7 and had no recollection of missing roughly 60 Senate votes in 2023 alone.
“No, I haven’t been gone,” the 89-year-old politician responded when asked about her return. “I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working…I’ve been here. I’ve been voting.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin also recently announced he is “monitoring [Feinstein’s] medical condition almost on a daily basis,” while Senator Lindsey Graham came under fire for suggesting the aging California senator is “hurting.”
"She's a dear friend," Graham told CNN this week upon Feinstein’s return to Washington. "As a friend, you can see she's hurting."