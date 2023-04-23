Senator Lindsey Graham Calls Taxpayer-Funded Abortion 'Barbaric' As Supreme Court Rules On Mifepristone Use

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham had a heated exchange with CNN's Dana Bash when the subject of late-term abortions came up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The back-and-forth began cordially when Bash asked Graham about the extent the Comstock Act could have on banning the abortion medication Mifepristone.

"The Supreme Court will sort this out here in the coming months and I'll live with whatever decision they make," Graham said.