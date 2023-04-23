Senator Lindsey Graham Calls Taxpayer-Funded Abortion 'Barbaric' As Supreme Court Rules On Mifepristone Use
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham had a heated exchange with CNN's Dana Bash when the subject of late-term abortions came up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The back-and-forth began cordially when Bash asked Graham about the extent the Comstock Act could have on banning the abortion medication Mifepristone.
"The Supreme Court will sort this out here in the coming months and I'll live with whatever decision they make," Graham said.
Bash also asked the senator whether he agrees with Donald Trump, who believes abortion should be a state's issue, or Mike Pence, who wishes to prohibit it across the country.
The 67-year-old elected official ignored her question to accuse the Democratic party of supporting "barbaric" late-term abortions on the taxpayer's dime.
When the CNN host interjected, noting that Roe v Wade only went up to "viability," it set Graham off into a tirade.
"No, no, no! You're media, you keep covering for these guys," the senator yelled at the host. "They introduced legislation that allowed abortion on demand with taxpayer-funded [abortion] up to the moment of birth. That was their position in Washington! That's the law they want to pass, and nobody in your business will talk about it!"
Bash tried calming Graham down by telling him that she wasn't "covering" for anyone.
"You know that, and when I have Democrats on, I've asked many — all of them — about their position on where they believe this issue should be," she explained. "My question for you, sir, is about President Trump, who you've endorsed to be president again. Is he right in saying that this issue should be a state's issue?"
Graham yet again skirted the direct question and replied that any Republican "who has a snowball's chance in hell" should oppose late-term abortion, clarifying that he's "confident, over time, that that's where our nominee will be."
Trump recently spoke out regarding his own political stance on abortion in a video address to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, citing the appointment of three conservative judges who all voted to overturn legalized abortion in the United States.
"Those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life. Nobody thought it was going to happen," the former president said in the video. "Together, we achieved more for our values than any other administration in the history of our country. And it is not even close."
