Sen. Lindsey Graham Expresses Concerns for 'Dear Friend' Dianne Feinstein, 89, After Scrutiny Over Fitness for Office: 'You Can See She's Hurting'
Senator Lindsey Graham, 67, addressed concerns that his "dear friend" and colleague Dianne Feinstein, 89, was unable to uphold her duty to office amid recent health battles and rumored cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Until last week, the California Democrat was infamously absent from Washington D.C. for three months, after she was hospitalized due to shingles in February. It has since been revealed that she suffered from a case of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis as a complication to her recovery.
Feinstein's absence not only prevented her fellow Senate Democrats from confirming Biden federal court nominees, but also brought pressure for the 89-year-old to resign.
After Feinstein's long-awaited return to Washington D.C. last week, CNN correspondent Manu Raju spoke to Graham on Wednesday amid growing concerns for Feinstein's health.
Graham, who served on the Judiciary Committee with Feinstein, offered a sympathetic response.
"She's a dear friend," the GOP lawmaker told Raju. "As a friend, you can see she's hurting."
Graham appeared to be referring to Feinstein's concerning exchange with Slate correspondent Jim Newell the previous day.
During the brief interview, the California lawmaker appeared confused — and was under the impression that she had not been absent from office for months, missing 60 votes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Given the anticipation surrounding her return, Newell asked Feinstein what the response was from her colleagues with her back on the Hill.
In a bizarre response, the California lawmaker told Newell, "No, I haven't been gone."
After Newell blankly replied, "OK," Feinstein appeared agitated and doubled-down on her position.
"You should follow the—I haven't been gone," Feinstein struggled to quip back. "I've been working."
Newell appeared to give Feinstein the opportunity to correct herself, as he asked the lawmaker if she meant that she had been working from home in California, where it was confirmed that she was recovering from shingles.
"No, I'e been here," Feinstein passionately told Newell. "I've been voting."
"Please. You either know or don't know," the Democrat said as she attempted to dismiss Newell as uninformed.
Feinstein's health concerns and questionable interaction with Newell added to mounting criticism towards senior lawmakers, including President Biden.
Former South Carolina Governor and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently claimed that Biden was unfit for office because of his age.