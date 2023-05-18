Sen. Lindsey Graham Expresses Concerns for 'Dear Friend' Dianne Feinstein, 89, After Scrutiny Over Fitness for Office: 'You Can See She's Hurting'

Senator Lindsey Graham, 67, addressed concerns that his "dear friend" and colleague Dianne Feinstein, 89, was unable to uphold her duty to office amid recent health battles and rumored cognitive decline, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Until last week, the California Democrat was infamously absent from Washington D.C. for three months, after she was hospitalized due to shingles in February. It has since been revealed that she suffered from a case of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis as a complication to her recovery.

Feinstein's absence not only prevented her fellow Senate Democrats from confirming Biden federal court nominees, but also brought pressure for the 89-year-old to resign.