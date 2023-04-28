Leaked Audio: Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Bashes Dylan Mulvaney, Claims Trans Influencer is 'Making Fun of Women'
Leaked audio from a town hall meeting exposed presidential candidate Nikki Haley's opinion about transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney, claiming she is "only dressing up like a girl" and making a mockery of women.
RadarOnline.com has learned Haley made the remarks while speaking before an audience in Bedford, New Hampshire, one day before Mulvaney broke her silence.
At the start of the clip, Haley discussed transgender girls participating in school sports, calling it "the women's rights issue of our time" before elaborating on the Bud Light controversy surrounding the famed TikTok personality.
"Have any of you all seen Dylan Mulvaney? You know who that is? On the beer cans?" the politician asked the crowd on Wednesday. "Let me tell you something. I know that there are transgender people out there — that is not a transgender person."
"That is a guy dressing up like a girl, making fun of women," Haley declared. "We don't act like that. Yet companies are glorifying him. And then we're supposed to tell our girls, 'Be strong and be confident?' What are we doing?"
Haley's remarks came just before Mulvaney addressed the backlash from her partnering with Anheuser-Busch to promote Bud Light, leading to a $5 billion market value dip in the brand and boycott calls from artists including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.
Mulvaney addressed her social media hiatus and said it was to process her emotions following similar comments about her partnership with sports giant Nike.
"A lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was hearing my name and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes," Mulvaney said. "It was so loud that I didn't feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take the back seat and just let them tucker themselves out."
"But I've always tried to love everyone, you know, even the people who make it really, really hard," Mulvaney continued, adding that she is going to focus on the people who love and support her that aren't listening to the "noise."
"Going forward, I want to share parts of me on here that have nothing to do with my identity. And I'm hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough."