Leaked Audio: Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Bashes Dylan Mulvaney, Claims Trans Influencer is 'Making Fun of Women'

"That is a guy dressing up like a girl, making fun of women," Haley declared. "We don't act like that. Yet companies are glorifying him. And then we're supposed to tell our girls, 'Be strong and be confident?' What are we doing?"

Haley's remarks came just before Mulvaney addressed the backlash from her partnering with Anheuser-Busch to promote Bud Light, leading to a $5 billion market value dip in the brand and boycott calls from artists including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

