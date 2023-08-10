Mick Fleetwood's Maui Restaurant Burned in Hawaii Wildfires
Wildfires have displaced thousands of locals and leveled hundreds of buildings in Hawaii, including Fleetwood Mac frontman Mick Fleetwood's restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rocker said his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front Street, was "devastated" by the catastrophic fires.
As wind-driven fires swept across Maui, the historic city of Lahaina was heavily impacted. According to CNN, at least 36 deaths have been reported so far and an estimated 11,000 residents were said to have been displaced.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Fleetwood revealed his loss and vowed to support the recovery and rebuilding efforts for the Lahaina community and Maui, where he has lived for years.
"Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," Fleetwood's statement read. "This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."
"On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui," the post continued. "We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."
The Fleetwood Mac co-founder opened his restaurant in Lahaina in 2012. For the past 11 years, tourists have enjoyed lively music, food, and tropical cocktails at Front Street.
Fleetwood's venture as a restauranteur was more than just giving Hawaiian tourists and class rock music fans a memorable vacation experience. Fleetwood's restaurant also served a mission close to his heart: music education.
The Mick Fleetwood Foundation amplified its message of serving local children interested in music with instruments, lessons, and community support. Fleetwood's restaurant further amplified the foundation's message and efforts to promote music education.
On Thursday, the White House announced that Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the unprecedented wildfires. Biden's approval "ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires."
Federal aid included grants for temporary housing and home repairs, recovery programs and low-cost assistance options for loans to cover expenses on noninsured property damage.
"Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers, every asset we have will be available to them," Biden said at an event for veterans on Thursday. "They’ve seen their homes, their businesses destroyed and some have lost loved ones and it’s not over yet."